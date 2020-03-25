Georgia coronavirus cases rise above 1,200, 394 hospitalized, 40 dead

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise, with 1,247 now confirmed across the state and 394 hospitalized. There are still only four confirmed cases in Columbus. So far, 40 Georgians have died from COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s 7 p.m. update, which had the day’s final count of cases reached 1,097 in the state, and 361 hospitalized.

Fort Benning announced that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus on March 24 and was quarantined at home, making three cases in the Columbus area connected to the military base. The patients are being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare in Columbus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates, and is partnering with other organizations locally, but those testing kits are procured separately from state supplies, which a DPH spokesperson said remain limited.

In Columbus, GaDPH is partnered with Mercy Med, and Piedmont Columbus regional is doing its own testing. The Health Department continues to hold drive-through testing for COVID-19.

For now, if you meet the testing criteria after going through a screening over the phone with DPH staff, you can call ahead and be tested from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To be screened by phone, call 1- 844 442-2681. Additionally, if you are experiencing shortness of breath, fever, and a cough, call your doctor or the hotline to see if you may need testing for coronavirus.

Call ahead before going to any medical facilities for treatment.

For now, cases in each county continue to grow, some more rapidly than others:

County  Cases
Fulton198 
Dekalb116 
Dougherty109 
Cobb101 
Bartow78 
Gwinnett48 
Cherokee31 
Carroll27 
Lee25 
Clayton22 
Clarke19 
Hall19 
Douglas17 
Floyd14 
Fayette12 
Henry12 
Lowndes11 
Coweta10 
Richmond10 
Forsyth
Rockdale
Gordon
Polk
Chatham
Newton
Bibb
Columbia
Laurens
Paulding
Spalding
Troup
Early
Glynn
Houston
Oconee
Sumter
Tift
Mitchell
Peach
Pickens
Whitfield
Baker
Crisp
Effingham
Lamar
Lumpkin
Monroe
Muscogee4
Terrell
Worth
Baldwin
Barrow
Bryan
Butts
Coffee
Greene
Irwin
Jasper
Miller
Seminole
Twiggs
Washington
Appling
Ben Hill
Burke
Camden
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Colquitt
Dawson
Decatur
Dodge
Fannin
Harris
Heard
Jackson
Jones
Liberty
Lincoln
Macon
Madison
Meriwether
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Randolph
Stephens
Tattnall
Taylor
Thomas
Turner
Walton
White
Wilkes
Unknown153 

