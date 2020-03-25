Georgia coronavirus cases rise above 1,200, 394 hospitalized, 40 dead

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise, with 1,247 now confirmed across the state and 394 hospitalized. There are still only four confirmed cases in Columbus. So far, 40 Georgians have died from COVID-19.

Those numbers are up from last night’s 7 p.m. update, which had the day’s final count of cases reached 1,097 in the state, and 361 hospitalized.

Fort Benning announced that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus on March 24 and was quarantined at home, making three cases in the Columbus area connected to the military base. The patients are being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare in Columbus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates, and is partnering with other organizations locally, but those testing kits are procured separately from state supplies, which a DPH spokesperson said remain limited.

In Columbus, GaDPH is partnered with Mercy Med, and Piedmont Columbus regional is doing its own testing. The Health Department continues to hold drive-through testing for COVID-19.

For now, if you meet the testing criteria after going through a screening over the phone with DPH staff, you can call ahead and be tested from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To be screened by phone, call 1- 844 442-2681. Additionally, if you are experiencing shortness of breath, fever, and a cough, call your doctor or the hotline to see if you may need testing for coronavirus.

Call ahead before going to any medical facilities for treatment.

For now, cases in each county continue to grow, some more rapidly than others: