Georgia COVID-19 cases grow over the weekend, according to governor’s office

The number of Georgians who have tested for COVID-19 has grown over the weekend, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office late Sunday.

Five Georgians have tested positive for COVID-19, and now six more Georgia residents have presumptive positive tests, according to the news release. That brings the Georgia total to 11 cases as concerns over the Coronavirus grow.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is awaiting confirmatory testing on four new presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 in Georgia residents. Testing was completed Sunday at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL) and the results have been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for verification.

One individual is from Fulton County, another individual is from Cherokee County, and the other two individuals are from Cobb County, but they have no connection to each other. All of the individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are not known, according to the news release.

There were two presumptive positive tests announced earlier.

There are no reported cases in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 417 cases reported in the U.S., at least 21 fatal, according to a Johns Hopkins University website. That is up from 260 reported Saturday. The total includes 49 cases in either people repatriated from Wuhan, China, or from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined in Japan, according to Johns Hopkins.

The rest of the news release from the governor’s office:

All Georgians should follow basic prevention measures:

▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

▪ Stay home when you are sick.

▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.

For information about COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.

