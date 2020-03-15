Georgia COVID-19 cases jump to 99; still no cases reported in Columbus

The number of Coronavirus cases in Georgia increased significantly over the last 24 hours, according to information released at noon Sunday by the Department of Public Health.

Georgia now has 99 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That is an increase of 35 cases over the 64 reported Saturday by Gov. Brian Kemp. That is the largest 24-hour jump since the state started reporting numbers.

There has been one death in Georgia.

On Saturday, the governor said that Georgia is testing 50 patients per day. That is expected to increase in the next week.

Columbus has not reported any COVID-19 cases. An official at the 16-county West Central Georgia Health District could not say on Friday how many, if any, people in Columbus have been tested. In addition to no Columbus cases, there are no reported cases in the West Central Health District.

There are 20 confirmed cases in Fulton County, the most in the state. Cobb County has 19. Dougherty County, which is Albany, reported six cases. All of those cases came in the last 24 hours.

Saturday, there were cases reported in 15 of Georgia’s 159 counties. Sunday, it was up t 20 counties with at least one case.

County-by-county:

Fulton, 20, Cobb, 19, Dekalb 10, Bartow 9, Cherokee 6, Floyd 6, Dougherty 6, Fayette 6, Gwinnett 4, Coweta 2, Clayton 2, Clarke 2, Lowndes 2, Lee 2, Gordon 2, Newton 1, Charlton 1, Henry 1, Polk 1.

