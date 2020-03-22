Georgia COVID-19 cases now at 600; No new Muscogee County cases reported by the state

The Georgia death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has risen to 23, while the number of cases stands at 600, according to a noon Sunday report from the Department of Public Health.

That is up from the 20 deaths and 555 confirmed cases reported by the state Saturday night.

There are still two confirmed cases reported in Muscogee County.

The first one was announced at noon on Thursday and involved a patient at St. Francis Emory Healthcare. That patient was still being treated in isolation at the hospital Saturday night.

The woman is a spouse of a military retiree and was being treated at Martin Army Community Hospital on the post before being transferred to St. Francis. That person had traveled overseas, according to a Fort Benning spokesman on Sunday.

A Martin Army Facebook post Saturday afternoon acknowledged that the person had been in its care and precautions were being taken. That post came 48 hours after the state announcement.

Because of federal regulations, the name of the person being treated is not being released.

The second case was announced at 7 p.m. Saturday night. That person was a military family member who traveled overseas and returned to Georgia in early March, according to a news release put out by Fort Benning. The patient is not being identified and is self-quarantined at home, which is off-post. That person is in Muscogee County, according to a West Central Health District spokesperson.

The tests for both individuals were ordered and done at Martin Army, a post spokesman said Saturday night. The two individuals who have tested positive are not related and the cases are not believed to be connected, a Fort Benning spokesman said.

Fulton County has the most reported cases in Georgia. That number jumped from 99 to 108. By comparison, Dougherty County saw its confirmed cases increase from 47 to 48. Dougherty County, which is Albany, has a pop[ulation of about 90,000, 10 times smaller than Fulton County, which is Atlanta.