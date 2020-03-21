Georgia COVID-19 cases top 500; Still only one confirmed case in Muscogee County

The number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia climbed over 500 on Saturday, but the death toll remained at 14, according to information released by the Department of Public Safety at noon.

There are 507 confirmed cases in the state. That is an increase of 22 cases from the last report at 7 p.m. on Friday.

There is still just one confirmed case in Muscogee County. That case was reported on Thursday. The person has not been identified and is being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare. That patient remains hospitalized on Saturday, a St. Francis Emory Healthcare spokesman tells News 3.

There were at least 79 people screened at the drive-through test sites in Columbus through Friday. No testing is being done over the weekend.

One of the sites is behind the Health Department on Comer Avenue, another at Mercy Med on Second Avenue and a third being operated by Piedmont Columbus Regional at an undisclosed site.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional site is not releasing the number of people screened there. The Mercy Med site is being run in cooperation with the West Central Health District.

Five of those who have been tested tell WRBL News 3 they do not have the results of those tests. Four of them were tested on Monday and one on Tuesday.

They were told it would take between 48 and 72 hours for results to return.

