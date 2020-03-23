Georgia COVID-19 death toll reaches 26; New Muscogee County cases not in Monday night count

Georgia reported its 26th COVID-19 death as the total number of confirmed cases in the state sits at 800, according to the Department of Public Health at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Those numbers rose from the midday Monday report when there were 772 cases and 25 deaths in the state.

The Department of Public Health total still has Muscogee County at two cases. That’s despite a report out of the West Central Health District Monday afternoon that said two additional COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed in the county, driving the total to four.

The state total shows one in Harris County. That one was announced by the West Central Health District at the same time the two new Columbus cases were made public. The Harris County person was tested in LaGrange, a West Central spokesperson told News 3.

There are 13 local cases. It in four in Muscogee County, four in Troup County, two in Sumter count, one in Harris County, one in Randolph County and one in Macon County.

Macon County is part of the West Central Georgia Health District.

The state data is being compiled by the Department of Public Health lists COVID-19 patients by their home counties.

Fulton County has the most in the state with 152. Dougherty County, which has been battling a COVID-19 outbreak for more than a week, now has 69 confirmed cases. And more than 500 more people awaiting test results.

