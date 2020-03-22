Georgia COVID-19 deaths rise to 25; Muscogee County still only has two reported cases

Georgia now has 25 COVID-19 related deaths and 620 confirmed cases, according to information released at 7 p.m. Sunday by the state Department of Public Health.

At noon on Sunday, the state reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths and 600 confirmed cases in Georgia.

There are still two confirmed cases reported in Muscogee County.

The first one was announced at noon on Thursday and involved a patient at St. Francis Emory Healthcare. That patient was still being treated in isolation at the hospital Saturday night.

The woman is a spouse of a military retiree and was being treated at Martin Army Community Hospital on post before being transferred to St. Francis. That person had traveled overseas, according to a Fort Benning spokesman on Sunday.

A Martin Army Facebook post Saturday afternoon acknowledged that the person had been in its care and precautions were being taken. That post came 48 hours after the state announcement.

Because of federal regulations, the name of the person being treated is not being released.

The second case was announced at 7 p.m. Saturday night. That person was a military family member who traveled overseas and returned to Georgia in early March, according to a news release put out by Fort Benning. The patient is not being identified and is self-quarantined at home, which is off-post. That person is in Muscogee County, according to a West Central Health District spokesperson.

The tests for both individuals were ordered and done at Martin Army, a post spokesman said Saturday night. The two individuals who have tested positive are not related and the cases are not believed to be connected, a Fort Benning spokesman said.

There have been less than 100 patients tested at two Columbus drive-through screening sites. One is operated by the West Central Health District behind its Comer Avenue office and the second at Mercy Med, a non-profit clinic on Second Avenue.

The drive-through testing started March 16. After samples are taken, the tests are being processed at private labs.

During a Sunday afternoon news conference Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday those commercial labs would be given instructions to give priority to tests for hospital in-patients.

