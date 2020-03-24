Georgia COVID-19 deaths up to 38; 361 people hospitalized with the virus

The number of Georgia COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases continue to climb as the Department of Public Health released the latest numbers Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The death toll rose to 38 from the 32 that was released just seven hours earlier. The total number of cases climbed to 1,097, up from the 1,026 cases reported earlier in the day.

The state is now reporting the number of Georgian hospitalized by the virus. That number is 361, according to the state.

The state now has the number of Muscogee County cases at four.

At noon, there were three reported cases in Muscogee County. The state’s number now matches the confirmed cases being reported by the West Central Health District. The third and fourth cases were reported by the local health district on Monday.