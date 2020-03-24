Georgia COVID-19 deaths up to 38; 361 people hospitalized with the virus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The number of Georgia COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases continue to climb as the Department of Public Health released the latest numbers Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The death toll rose to 38 from the 32 that was released just seven hours earlier. The total number of cases climbed to 1,097, up from the 1,026 cases reported earlier in the day.

The state is now reporting the number of Georgian hospitalized by the virus. That number is 361, according to the state.

The state now has the number of Muscogee County cases at four.

At noon, there were three reported cases in Muscogee County. The state’s number now matches the confirmed cases being reported by the West Central Health District. The third and fourth cases were reported by the local health district on Monday.

  County Cases
Fulton191 
Dekalb107 
Dougherty101 
Cobb90 
Bartow76 
Gwinnett46 
Cherokee30 
Carroll26 
Lee24 
Clayton21 
Clarke17 
Hall16 
Henry13 
Douglas12 
Fayette12 
Floyd12 
Lowndes11 
Coweta10 
Richmond10 
Forsyth
Gordon
Polk
Rockdale
Chatham
Columbia
Laurens
Newton
Paulding
Troup
Early
Glynn
Houston
Oconee
Spalding
Bibb
Mitchell
Muscogee
Pickens
Sumter
Tift
Worth
Baker
Crisp
Effingham
Lamar
Lumpkin
Monroe
Peach
Terrell
Baldwin
Barrow
Bryan
Butts
Coffee
Seminole
Stephens
Whitfield
Ben Hill
Burke
Camden
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Colquitt
Dawson
Fannin
Greene
Harris
Heard
Irwin
Jasper
Liberty
Lincoln
Macon
Madison
Meriwether
Miller
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Randolph
Tattnall
Telfair
Turner
Twiggs
Walton
Washington
Unknown79 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories