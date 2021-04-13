 

 

Georgia DPH pauses all Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Healthy, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, paused all Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state, according to a news release.

DPH said they are pausing the vaccine while CDC and FDA investigate data involving six reported cases of a “rare and severe type of blood clot” that occurs 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

DPH said it would issue additional information about appointments and rescheduling soon.

