Georgia DPH pauses all Johnson & Johnson vaccines

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Healthy, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, paused all Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state, according to a news release.

DPH said they are pausing the vaccine while CDC and FDA investigate data involving six reported cases of a “rare and severe type of blood clot” that occurs 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

DPH said it would issue additional information about appointments and rescheduling soon.