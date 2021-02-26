 

 

Georgia Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 orders

Coronavirus

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removals end his face covering as he prepares to speak to reporters after touring a mass vaccination site at the Macon State Farmers Market on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp says starting Monday they plan to vaccinate 1,100 a day at the site. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed off on two new orders extending COVID-19 guidelines and the public health emergency in Georgia.

The emergency declaration was made nearly a year ago and has been renewed ever since. Friday’s renewal will keep it in place through April 6.

Kemp has made some minor changes to COVID-19 guidance:

  • Creates a definition for “organization”
  • Updates quarantine protocol to reflect the CDC’s latest guidance regarding individuals who have been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19
  • Clarifies that entities that can be considered both a “bar” and “live performance venue” should adhere to the guidance for bars laid out in the Executive Order

The order would expire at the end of the day on March 15, unless renewed.

The governor made other revisions earlier this month, addressing ventilation systems, as well as weapons carry licenses and driver’s licenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

