Georgia Health Department Commissioner visits Columbus for youth vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner Of the Georgia Department of Health, visited Columbus Tuesday for the vaccine rollout for youth ages 12-15.

Toomey attended the drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Columbus Department of Health on Veterans Parkway.

“I just want to say how thrilled I am to see all the youngsters, the young people, here getting vaccinated today,” Toomey said.

She continued to say, “When that opened up really just a few days ago we didn’t know weather [or not] the interest in the vaccine was going to continue statewide and I’m really very glad to see that. Because I think the availability of the vaccine initially the 12-15 and eventually even younger is going to make all the difference to insure that we have our schools open in person.”

Georgia, along with Delaware and Iowa, is one of the first states to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to this age group.