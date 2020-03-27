Georgia National Guard deploys Medical Support Teams to combat COVID-19

GEORGIA (WRBL) – 170 members of the Georgia National Guard have been activated in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The service members are part of a group of 2,000 who were activated by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on March 14 as part of an authorization to mobilize for a COVID-19 response.

The mobilized members are supporting requests from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia National Guard fighting this pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “Working with GEMA, DPH, and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state.”

The Georgia National Guard currently has two Medical Support Teams at Phoebe-Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga. They arrived on-site on March 26. The teams are made up of 22 service members, one doctor, two physician’s assistants, four nurses, 13 military medics, and a medical supply specialist.

Five ventilators were also provided at Phoebe-Putney by the Georgia National Guard and an additional five service members are supporting Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany.

According to the Governor’s Office, the teams are “purpose built” and have been deployed in just over a week, with the teams themselves not existing in the military. Both teams are providing support to professional medical staff at each facility to help them focus on critical life-saving requirements.

Twelve more teams were built for deployment across Georgia, according to the Governor’s Office.