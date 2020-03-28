Georgia National Guard help arrives in Albany as 91 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Phoebe

Georgia National Guard medical teams have deployed into Albany over the last two days, according to a news release from the Phoebe Healthcare system.

The military support comes as an additional 91 people in the Phoebe system, which is centered out of Dougherty County, tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Phoebe system to 357.

By comparison, there have been eight confirmed cases in Muscogee County, which is more than twice the size of Dougherty County. Albany is 80 miles south of Columbus.

There were no additional deaths, leaving the number of fatalities in Dougherty County at 16 with two more in Sumter County.

Friday, the Georgia National Guard deployed two medical teams to assist with COVID-19 response at Phoebe, according to the news release. A third team arrived on Saturday, bringing the total number of troops to 29, Phoebe officials said.

The group includes one physician, several advanced practice providers and registered nurses and 20 emergency medical technicians, the release stated.

The National Guard leadership visited Albany to assess the situation. Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, and Brig. Gen.l Randall Simmons, Assistant Adjutant General, visited Phoebe’s main campus Saturday.

“We are so appreciative of the state support we are receiving to help us meet southwest Georgia’s growing healthcare needs, and we were pleased to welcome Gen. Carden and Gen. Simmons to Albany today,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “We are working quickly to orient these dedicated National Guard troops and secure emergency credentialing as necessary. We are matching their skills to our greatest needs, so they can best serve the people in our part of the state and help us through this public health crisis.”

Phoebe by the numbers:

Total Positive Results – 357

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 16

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 46

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 7

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Positive External Patients – 286

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 19

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3

Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,495

Total Negative Results – 533

