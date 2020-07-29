Georgia news anchor first American to participate in Phase Three COVID vaccine trial

(CNN)- Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, this television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news and made history, as the first person in the United States to participate in a Phase Three clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.



“It’s really exciting to me that i could be a part of saving lives eventually, instead of just being scared and praying,” said Baker.



There are 89 study sites across the country for this vaccine, and Phase Three trials are underway for four other vaccines, three of those in China and one in the United Kingdom.



Scientists hope that results of Moderna’s trial will be clear in a few months and a vaccine on the market by the end of this year or the beginning of next. but that’s if the vaccine is proven safe and effective, which is not a given.

Doctors are recruiting study subjects who live in communities where they are most likely to get COVID, so they can see if the vaccine truly works.

“We want people who are going to be exposed out there in the community living their lives. Whether they’re say a health care worker, where unfortunately we get exposed frequently. Maybe they work in a grocery store, but we want people that are unfortunately at risk,” said Dr. Paul Bradley, vaccine study leader.

That’s why doctors are recruiting heavily among the African-American and Latino communities, where COVID rates are especially high. But it’s a challenge, because historically, these communities have been abused in medical research.



“They’re very suspicious so maybe you know since I was at least bold enough to come forward right now, that might change that,” said Baker.

This Phase Three trial is the last stop before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides whether it can go on the market.

