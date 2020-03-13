Georgia now has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Department of Public Health

Georgia now has 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily status report released late Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.

There has been one death, A 67-year-old man who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7. The man also had underlying medical conditions.

Most of the Georgia cases have been in the Metro Atlanta area, but there have been a number in west Georgia and south Georgia.

There have been no confirmed cases in Columbus or the 16-county West Central Georgia Health District.

Of the 42 confirmed cases, the majority, 64 percent have been men. Nearly half, 48 percent, fall in the 18-59 age bracket. People 60 or older have 45 percent of the Georgia cases.