Georgia school districts battle COVID-19 outbreaks as they reopen

(ATLANTA)- Schools in Georgia were among the first to reopen this summer – and at least three districts there are already seeing large outbreaks.

Some parents blame the crisis on vague policies over the use of wearing protective face masks in school.

Seniors Hope Terhune and Rylee Meadows are COVID-scared.

Their school, Jefferson City High, is typical for Georgia: masks are only recommended. The girls say maybe HALF the students wear one.

“Every single day i think there’s less and less kids wearing masks,” said Meadows.

Terhune and Meadows started a petition: mandate masks. Roughly 2,000 people signed it already.

“I just don’t understand why everyone wouldn’t want to wear one to keep other people safe.” Said Terhune.

In Georgia’s Cherokee County, seniors at Etowah High flashed perfect smiles. Not one mask in the picture.

And remember the photo of North Paulding High students, kids without masks jammed a hallway? Thirty-five people here have since tested positive.

But many parents oppose masks, one repeating false information at Paulding County’s school board meeting.

We do not have enough evidence to support children wearing masks. we don’t have enough evidence to mandate that,” said Jennifer Whitlock.

Georgia’s red-hot for COVID, averaging more than 3,400 new cases a day.

But only 43 of the state’s 181 school districts– less than one in four — mandate masks for teachers and students. Another 68 districts mandate masks only for teachers.

“They’ve used the governor’s refusal to mandate masks as an excuse not to wear one themselves,” said Georgia State Rep. Beth Moore.

Moore launched REPORTMYSCHOOL@gmail.com This whistleblower email account got more than 800 emails in ten days. Moore says they’re mostly from faculty.

“And they’re being told if they don’t like it, they should just quit their job,” said Moore of teachers who raise concerns.

Meadows and Terhune worry crowded hallways will spread the virus.

“I feel it’s inevitable that it’s gonna happen to our school,” said Meadows.

It did in Cherokee County. Through the first two weeks of school, more than 1700 students and staff were quarantined, and at least 120 people tested positive.