Global Payments/TSYS addresses plans for coronavirus preparedness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – While Global Payments/TSYS had already instituted a company-wide travel ban for corporate travel to Asia-Pacific countries due to coronavirus concerns, they are also exploring the flexibility of working from home for those who are sick.

Global Payments’ VP of Corporate Communications released the following statements to News 3 today, regarding contingency plans surrounding the virus:

“The health, safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority and we continue to monitor reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the Coronavirus. Given the significant concern around the Coronavirus, we instituted a company-wide moratorium on corporate travel to Asia Pacific countries, excluding Australia and New Zealand in early February. During this time, we also implemented a self-quarantine requirement for any team member that recently traveled from or through China or has had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Those team members must work from home and monitor symptoms for at least 14 days. We then added South Korea, Italy and Iran to the quarantine if team members have traveled from or to these countries. Additionally, any team member who has had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus must also adhere to the 14 day self-quarantine requirement. We are also supporting work from home for those team members who are at risk, as well as asking some team members to work from home to continue to test our business continuity plans. In early March, we prohibited cross border travel globally without executive approval and any team member traveling domestically may only do so for important business meetings. Travel restrictions apply to all team members and contractors as well as to visiting customers, partners, vendors and shareholders. Additionally, we have encouraged all team members to avoid large, non-critical events or conferences domestically. We have also put precautionary measures in place in all offices to safeguard our team members and help avoid exposure to the virus. These include face masks, anti-bacterial hand gel, and increased frequency in cleaning key areas such as door handles, reception areas, team member kitchens and washrooms. Additionally, we’ve provided mandatory training to educate all team members about the virus and what they can do to help protect themselves. We are continuing to closely monitor reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will provide additional information as needed.” Emily Edmonds, Global Payments VP of Corporate Communications

Following further inquiries, Edmonds confirmed that the company is “encouraging those that are sick to stay home and are continuing to test our business continuity plans around the globe, which may require some team members to work from home to conduct these tests.”

Currently, Global Payments/TSYS has 24,000 employees around the world. The company said how they work from region to region may vary.

This comes the day after Aflac told News 3 it was exploring work-at-home options.