Goodwill Southern Rivers donates medical scrubs to Valley Healthcare System amid COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Goodwill Southern Rivers partnered with The Wade Companies donating over 700 medical scrubs to Valley Healthcare System.

The scrubs were sanitized by The Wade Companies meeting healthcare facility standards.

News 3 spoke with donators who say the idea of donating the scrubs came to fruition when customers were not able to shop in stores.

“What we’ve done is gone through all of our stores and we collected some of those items up and we got over 700 pieces and we wanted to find someone in the healthcare industry that could use those so we reached out to Valley Healthcare and they said, “Absolutely,” says Jack Warden, Goodwill President/CEO.

“It’s our wish these come in handy and help protect people and healthcare workers as we continue to fight COVID-19,” says Tripp Wade, The Wade Companies Owner.

Warden says despite Goodwill stores being closed for over a month, it’s great to make a difference to workers that help save our lives.