Gov. Brian Kemp’s coronavirus task force confirms first virus-related death in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL/WJBF) – A member of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force has confirmed that the state of Georgia has its first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus.

New information from the Governor’s office was released about the vicitm, a 67-year-old male who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time. I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together,” Kemp said, responding to the death.

Among 31 positive cases in the state, this is the first death recorded in Georgia.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this individual, and the hospital staff who cared for him,” said DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “Governor Kemp, DPH, the Coronavirus Task Force, and federal partners continue to work together around the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that some people are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness, including older adults who are at least 60-years-old, as well as those with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes.

Governor Kemp has a press conference planned for 3 p.m. to provide new updates on the coronavirus in Georgia.