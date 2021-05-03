 

 

Gov. Ivey set to end Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order in May

Coronavirus

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama’s public health order is set to end later this month. On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end on May 31, 2021. The state of emergency for Alabama will end a few weeks, later on July 6, 2021.

“Alabamians have consistently stepped up to the plate over the course of this pandemic, and I know they will continue to do so. I am pleased that we have shown the rest of the country that we are gritty and determined. We are signaling loud and clear that Alabama is open, and we are moving forward.” said Ivey.

On March 13, 2020, Ivey declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the declaration, Ivey said the virus posed a significant risk to cause substantial harm to a large number of people.

“For over a year now, Alabamians, like people around the globe, have made sacrifices and adjusted to a temporary ‘new normal.’ We have learned much since last year, and this is absolutely now a managed pandemic,” said Ivey.

As of May 3, 2021, 1,511,830 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,126,796 people have completed the vaccine series.

More than 1,300 providers are administering the vaccine in communities throughout the state.

“As we approach the fourteenth month of this pandemic, we are pleased that two-thirds of Alabama residents age 65 and older have been vaccinated,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey says while infection rates and hospitalization rates are in better shape, all Alabamians still need to get their vaccine.

“Look, I have been vaccinated. I believe in the science, believe that it works and have confidence in it. So, like I said, I have been fully vaccinated, and I will live like I have been fully vaccinated,” said Ivey.

According to Ivey, as with ending Alabama’s mask requirement, this final extension of the order until the end of the month gives health care providers, businesses and individuals adequate time to make preparations for the full reopening of the state.

