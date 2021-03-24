Gov. Kemp: All Georgians over 16 eligible for vaccine March 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Starting this Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp says all Georgians who are 16 years and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

That means, some high school students and college students, will now qualify to get the dose.

If you are currently eligible, please make your appointment.

Good news on the vaccine front in Georgia after state health leaders say hospitalizations and COVID related deaths have decreased by 40-percent with the State’s positive rate of the infection down to 5%.

The GEMA director says more than 100,000 Georgians have gotten vaccinated at the state’s 9 mass vaccination sites and they will add staff to schedule the second dose on site.

“And everyone should be using 80% of their doses received within 7 days. We cannot afford to have vaccines sitting in freezers whether it’s in Atlanta or rural Georgia.”

Governor Brian Kemp said, “Providers should partner with churches and civic groups to get the word out about the vaccine availability.”

The governor says three fourths of Georgia’s seniors have received at least one dose, and with more supply, he feels comfortable to expand the criteria.

We need your local pastor, your local pharmacist, your faith leader to encourage their flock and patients to get the vaccine.

Governor Kemp says he’ll get his shot on Friday and is working to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. We are seeing this across the country, especially in the south, we are seeing vaccine hesitancy. That is concerning. People should not be concerned. This is a medical miracle. It is our ticket back to normal,” said Governor Kemp.

The state is also looking to vaccinate people who are home bound, can’t hear or have a disability.

State health leaders are monitoring and reviewing the new variants and say Georgia has about 365 COVID variants, mostly the UK variant.

Again, Georgia will open up vaccines to anyone who is 16 years and older, starting Thursday, March 25th.

To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.