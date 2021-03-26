 

 

Gov. Kemp in Waycross to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live coverage in the player above. The governor is touring the mass vaccination site in Ware County before receiving his shot.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is rolling up his sleeve Friday for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 57-year-old governor has been eligible for the shot since March 15 but has said he wanted to wait until he could receive his dose in an area like Waycross, where many have been hesitant of the vaccine.

“People should not be hesitant,” Kemp said Tuesday, after announcing eligibility for all Georgians 16 and up. “This is a medical miracle. It’s safe, it’s effective.”

He and his daughter Amy will both be getting their shots at the mass vaccination site in Ware County.

First Lady Marty Kemp tweeted Monday she received her vaccination and encouraged others to do the same.

Explore your options for scheduling an appointment at wsav.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 75° 66°

Saturday

83° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 83° 64°

Sunday

79° / 50°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 55% 79° 50°

Monday

70° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 70° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers
Showers 43% 74° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 43°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 75° 43°

Thursday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 61° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
66°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
69°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
69°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
68°

68°

6 AM
Foggy
21%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories