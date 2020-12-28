 

 

Governor Kemp announces next steps in vaccine distribution for Georgia

Coronavirus

by: Steven Poeling

GAINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – Monday morning Governor Brian Kemp hosted a press conference at a long term care facility in Gainesville to provide an update on the administration and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

The Governor was joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and  Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry at the briefing.

Kemp announced Monday would be the start of a “new chapter” in the distribution of the vaccine in Georgia.

According to the Governor, the federal project, Operation Warp Speed initiated a new program partnering Georgia long term care facilities with CVS and Walgreens to deliver the vaccines to the facilities’ residents and staff.

Kemp stated more than 95-percent of long term care facilities in the state have already enrolled in the program.

The Governor encouraged Georgians to continue to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC.

Kemp also requested Georgians to limit the size of their gatherings for the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

Watch the entire press conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

