Harris Co. Schools urges parents to decide sooner than later on how their child will attend school in the fall

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 The Harris County Board of Education is strongly encouraging parents to choose how they would like their child to attend school in the fall by the end of the day.

Harris County parents have three options. They can either choose in-person learning, virtual learning, or home-schooling.

 The school district released their reopening plan last week and hosted two community forums. School Superintendent Roger Couch says the guidelines put in place by the school district are to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but school administrators are allowed to add more precautions.

“A large number of our schools have an entrance and an exit from every classroom. So, instead of using the hallway you can use that as a way to transfer classes and change. Some schools don’t have that, so they’ll be looking in options such as one way hallways those kind of things,”Couch said.

Couch says today is only a soft deadline for parents to decide. He says the quicker they get answers, the quicker the school district can decide where to put their resources.

Here is a link to the reopening plan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

