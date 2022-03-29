HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 22-28, 2022.

The data provided by the school district is a seven-day measurement of the total number of active cases and close contact cases among the student and employee population.

Out of 5,550 students, the school district reported no new active cases or close contact cases.

Out of 795 employees, there are no new active cases or close contact cases.

The Harris County School District still encourages students and their families to protect themselves against the virus by wearing masks, social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, and monitoring COVID-like symptoms.

Additionally, the school district advises students having symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and notify the school.

The school district also recommends that students who took a COVID-19 test stay home until they receive the results and inform the school.