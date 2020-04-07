Harris County School District makes changes to their meal distribution program following Gov. Kemp’s shelter in place order

Harris County Schools are changing their daily meal distribution program to just one day a week following Governor Kemp’s shelter in place order. Harris County Schools will be giving out meals on Mondays only.

Families will be able to pick up five breakfast and lunch meals for their children. Shelia Baker with Harris County Schools says they changed the distribution schedule to cut down on social interaction between employees and families.

Baker says it’s important for them to adhere to the governor’s order, but to also provide their students with much needed resources.

“As we well know, some of our students will not get fed. Some of our students, not because they probably won’t have the food they probably won’t have the means or the necessities to get the food that they need. Parents, I think are very appreciative especially during this time where we all need to come together and work as a community to support each other,” Baker said.



Baker says they plan to continue this until the end of the school year. They also encourage families to refrigerate the meals they do not plan to eat that day.

There are three additional locations where you can pick up meals and new times

Hamilton- Park Elementary School (13185 US-27) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pine Mountain- Pine Lane Apartments (134 South Church Street) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shiloh-City Hall (1165 Main Street) 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 am

Waverly Hall- Melody Lakes Fire Station (934 Melody Dr.) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Whitesville- Pine Lake Chapel (1159 West Pine Lake Drive)11:00 a.m. – 11:30 am

Whitesville- Dollar General (15976 Georgia Hwy 219) 11:35 am – 12:00 pm

Fortson- Dollar General (22 Kennon Rd) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pine Mountain Valley- Dollar General (2361 D St.) 11:35 am – 12:00 pm

Ellerslie- Bethesda Baptist Church (3830 GA Highway 85) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cataula- Billy’s Supermarket (3740 US Highway 27) 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.