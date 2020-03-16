Harris County School District postpones Groundbreaking for new Carver Middle School

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to coronavirus concerns, the Harris County School District has postponed the groundbreaking for their new Harris County Carver Middle School.

The original groundbreaking, scheduled for March 18, has been postponed. A new date for the event has not yet been chosen.

In the meantime, Harris County Schools are closed from March 16 to April 3.

The school system’s School Nutrition Department is working to provide meals to students in the community at Park Elementary School and a number of satellite locations.