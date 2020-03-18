Harris county school district provides meals for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns

Over 5,000 Harris County students will be home for the next couple of weeks after the district decided to close schools due to coronavirus concerns. Lashantrice Murrah’s son is one of those students. She says he can’t wait for the break to end.

“Oh he’s ready to go back to school. Like he told me this morning,’I want to go to school.’ I said,’ Well school will be back in hopefully soon,” Murrah said.

Although students are not in school, the Harris county school district is making sure students are not missing out on meals they would be receiving if classes were in session. Shelia Baker with the school district says students should not have to suffer due to something they cannot control.

“We wanted to reach out to the community to let the community know we are here for our students just because they don’t have school and if they rely on school lunches or breakfast we want to offer that support to them,” Baker said.

Baker says children can receive meals either at Park Elementary School or one of their five locations throughout the county. One of the locations is just a few steps away from Murrah’s home.

“It makes me feel good to see they came out and helped the communtiy with the kids although we’re going through the coronavirus and stuff. That makes me feel very good,” Murrah said.

Children will be able to pick up lunch and breakfast Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to noon. Food will not be served during Spring Break dates (March 30-April 3).

Baker says thanks to a waiver approved by the Georgia Department of Education they were able to set up sites in Harris county neighborhoods. Anyone under 18 can receive these meals and a parent does not have to be present.

The following locations will be satellite serving locations: