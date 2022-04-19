HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for April 12-18, 2022.

The data provided by the Harris County School District is a seven-day measurement of the active and close contact COVID-19 cases among the student and employee population.

Among 5,550 students, the school district reports no new active or close contact cases.

Out of 795 employees, the school district confirmed no new active or close contact cases.

The Harris County School District still encourages students and their families to protect themselves from the virus by wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and monitoring for COVID-like symptoms.

Additionally, the school district recommends students suffering from COVID-like symptoms to stay home and notify the school.

The Harris County School District also advises students who have taken a COVID-19 test to stay home until they receive the test results and inform the school of those results.