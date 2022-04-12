HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for April 5-11, 2022.

The data provided by the school district is a seven-day measurement of the active and close contact cases among the student and employee population.

Out of 5,550 students, the school district reports no new active cases and one close contact COVID-19 case.

Out of 795 employees, there are no new active or close contact COVID-19 cases.

The Harris County School District still encourages students and their families to protect themselves against the virus through wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and checking for COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, the school district recommends students suffering from COVID-like symptoms to stay home and notify the school.

If a student takes a COVID-19 test, the school district requests that the student stay home until they have received the test results and inform the school of the results.