HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 15-21, 2022.

The data provided by the school district is a seven-day measurement of the total number of students, employees, and the active COIVD-19 cases and close contact cases among each group.

Out of 5,550 students, the school district does not report any new active COVID-19 cases or close contact cases.

Among 795 employees in the Harris County School District, there are no new active COVID-19 cases nor close contact cases.

The school district still advises students and their families proactively protect themselves against the virus through wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and checking for COIVD-like symptoms.

Additionally, Harris County School District encourages students who may have symptoms of the virus to stay home and notify the school. The school district also recommends students who take a COVID-19 test to stay home until they receive the results and inform the school of the results.