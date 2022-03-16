HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for March 8-14, 2022.

The data provided by the school district is a measurement of the total number of students and employees and the total number of active cases for each group over a seven-day range.

Out of 5,550 students, the school district reports only two active COVID-19 cases among students. Also, there are currently no close contact cases among students.

There are currently no active COVID-19 cases out of 795 employees. There also are not any close contact cases among employees.

The Harris County School District still encourages students and families to protect themselves against COVID-19 with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, and monitoring for COVID-like symptoms.

Additionally, the school district recommends for students to stay home if they are having COVID-like symptoms and notify the school.

The school district also advises students who take a COVID-19 test to stay home until they receive the results of the test and notify the school.