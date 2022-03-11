HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for the first week of March 2022.

The data provided by the school district is a seven-day report of active COVID-19 cases and close contact cases for students and employees.

According to school officials, there is only one active COVID-19 case among a total of 5,550 students and two close contact cases. There are no active cases or close contact cases among the 795 employees.

The school district still encourages students and families to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, and monitoring COVID-like symptoms.

Additionally, Harris County School District recommends students having symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and notify their school. The school district also advises for students who took a COVID-19 test to stay home until they have received results and inform the school of the results.