Harris County woman who worked at Fort Benning dies COVID-related death, according to Muscogee County coroner

A 70-year-old Harris County woman died of COVID-19 related health issues at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare earlier this week, the Muscogee County coroner has confirmed.

The woman, who worked on post at Fort Benning, died on April 14, Coroner  Buddy Bryan said.

His office was informed by the hospital, Bryan said. 

She would become the second Harris County COVID-19 related death. There are currently 33 confirmed cases in Harris County and one reported death, according to the official Georgia Department of Public Health numbers.

The first Harris County COVID-related death was a 92-year-old woman, according to DPH.

