There has been a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Troup County, according to the Georgia District 4 Public Health.

The first case out of Troup County was confirmed by the District 4 Health office on Sunday night.

As of noon on Monday, there have been 121 confirmed cases in the state of Georgia. There have been none in Muscogee County or the West Central Health District, which is immediately south of District 4.