Health officials urge taking safety precautions during large gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Concerts, Broadway shows, college football games and other large gatherings and entertainment events are back despite the latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Now doctors and health officials like Alabama’s Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers is urging people to continue use of COVID-19 safety guidelines at these large events.

“We still continue to recommend universal masking indoors, we tell people that if you’re outdoors and you’re very close together, as can happen at many many events,” said Dr. Landers. “Ya know I see people in pictures and there’s not 12 inches between people. I recommend wear your mask because again we don’t know who has COVID who doesn’t.”

Hundreds to Hundreds of thousands of people have been packing stadiums, filling theaters and attending music festivals as many states have returned to hosting large events and social gatherings. This comes despite COVID-19 case numbers remaining high particularly in the south.

Dr. Landers is urging people to continue COVID-19 safety guidelines when at these events to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus and it’s variants.

“I think when we have very high community transmission just assume everybody has COVID and then that way you act accordingly to protect yourself with your mask, with your hand washing, with your social distancing and of course if you’re vaccinated obviously I always tell people you’re in a lot better place if you’re vaccinated,” said Dr. Landers.