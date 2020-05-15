Historically black colleges work to help students amid virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Barack Obama plans to delivers a commencement speech for the nation’s 104 historically black colleges and universities on Saturday.

It comes at a perilous time for the schools. HBCUs have long struggled with less funding and smaller endowments than their predominantly white peers and are now dealing with the financial challenges of the coronavirus.

And they have the added challenge of educating a large population of low-income and first-generation students who now need more help than ever from their schools.

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross says HBCUs have always been “a shelter in a time of storm” for their students.