Hospitals forced to reach full capacity, divert patients as COVID-19 cases surge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An increase of COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County is forcing local hospitals to have to divert incoming patients.

Emory-St. Francis is currently treating 60 positive COVID-19 patients. A similar number to what they saw during the second surge back in July.

As of Dec. 29, the rolling seven-day average of Columbus COVID-19 hospitalizations was 106.

A spokesperson from Emory-St. Francis hospital released a statement that reads in part:

“We are working closely with the Columbus Health Department, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and our partners in providing care throughout the region. As reported by the DPH, cases of COVID-19 have increased rapidly statewide and in Muscogee County in the last several weeks. With the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, hospitals in our region – including ours-continue to see an increase in hospitalizations.”

Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown and Northside campuses did not release the number of positive cases they are currently treating, but they did say the lack of available beds isn’t just due to the COVID-19 increase.

A Piedmont Columbus Regional Spokesperson released a statement that reads in part:

“The vast majority of patients in Piedmont Columbus Regional are not being treated for COVID-19. We continue to treat patients for both routine and emergent visits, major surgeries, and labor and delivery. These patients, combined with the volume of COVID patients, are populating our hospital.”

A spokesperson for Piedmont Columbus Regional clarified that diverting patients happens when the Emergency Department is full and EMS providers are told to take incoming patients elsewhere. They also added that diversion is a frequent occurrence for hospitals.

As hospital beds continue to fill and the COVID surge continues locally and across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed 375 new COVID-19 hospitalizations have occurred across Georgia today, Dec. 30. The new cases bring the total number of hospitalizations in Georgia since the pandemic began to 41,778.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.