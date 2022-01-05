Hospitals overwhelmed with surge in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Omicron variant continues to spread, health officials say hospitals could become overwhelmed by the sheer volume of cases.

News 3 spoke with Dr. Jayne Morgan, the Executive Director of the COVID task force for Piedmont Healthcare System, about this latest surge in cases.

She says the one thing every overwhelmed hospital shares is the amount of COVID-19 patients that are unvaccinated.

Dr. Morgan urges everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

“If you get your booster you’re back up at about 75% protection from getting seriously ill and hospitalized, and that’s the success of these vaccines keeping you out of the hospital and keeping you out of the morgue,” said Dr. Morgan.

Dr. Morgan also shares with this latest wave we are seeing the most pediatric hospitalizations than we’ve seen in the pandemic yet which is also falling on unvaccinated children.