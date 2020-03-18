House of Mercy to impose quarantine on residents due to coronavirus, effective March 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As communities continue to prepare for coronavirus across Georgia, Columbus’s House of Mercy will impose a quarantine for its residents for two weeks, beginning March 20.

At this time, the local organization says they have 50 residents staying with them, and that following guidance from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and other state and national health officials, residents will be required to remain on the property until April 2 at 9 a.m.

The quarantine will follow these rules:

Residents will not leave the property

House of Mercy will not pick up or accept any donated items, such as food, clothing, or furniture

Residents will not interface with non-residents

Residents will keep all areas clean daily

Residents who work will be able to work but will be self-evaluated daily for protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Doctor appointments and medical emergencies will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Chemo therapy and dialysis appointments will happen. Routine appointments will need to be rescheduled for after April 2

House of Mercy said they will follow President Donald Trump’s guidelines and exercise self-restraint and quarantine their residents beginning Friday.

Anyone with questions can call Johnny Womack, Executive Director, at 706-646-5875 or board member Cecil Cheves at 706-536-6133.