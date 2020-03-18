How long will coronavirus disrupt our lives?

Everyday life is altered due to the novel coronavirus. And it could be months before things return to some sense of normalcy.

First some good news: an experimental trial for the coronavirus vaccine is in its earliest stages.

“This is one of the fastest vaccine development launches in history. Not even close,” said President Trump.

The study from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will attempt to confirm the vaccine works and is safe.

Dr. Anthony Fauci/Director NIAID

“There will be three separate doses, 25 milligrams, 100 milligrams and 250 milligrams and the individuals will be followed for one year,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID.

As that research moves onward people are adjusting to a ‘new normal.’

“You have to think of this in a wartime worldview. You have to think of this as something where you’re going to see a massive mobilization to save lives, to help people through their suffering with this disease,” said New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Many restaurants, including Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s are now only serving take-out or delivery orders

California, Pennsylvania, New York City, and other areas have ordered bars to close their doors.

“How am I going to pay everybody? How is everybody going to pay their bills? How am I going to pay my bills?” asked Larry Zeiser, co-owner of Logan’s Alley.

“We are one of the industries that have been hit the hardest, so there are going to be a lot of unknowns,” said Cory DeMint, owner of Electric Cheetah.

As of Tuesday night there were more than 182,000 confirmed cases and 7,100 coronavirus-related deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.