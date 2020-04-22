Idaho activist arrested for refusing to leave playground

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An anti-vaccine activist was arrested in Idaho Tuesday after repeatedly refusing to leave a playground that had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forty-year-old Sara Brady was at the playground in Meridian, Idaho, with several other families when officers repeatedly asked the group to leave, explaining the play equipment had been closed by order of the mayor.

Brady repeatedly refused, telling an officer to arrest her.

She was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, booked into jail and posted bond a short time later.

Brady is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse last week against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.