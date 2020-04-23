Skip to content
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Going inside the two Columbus hospitals as they fight the COVID-19 threat
Video
Recent Updates
A little Warmer today with sun and clouds, weather aware Wednesday
Video
Watching more storms for Wednesday
Video
Gorgeous to start the week, highs in the 70s
Video
Sunny & seasonable starting the week with storms by Wednesday
Video
Finally a quiet rain free Sunday
Video
A breezy First Alert Forecast, with no mention of severe weather this weekend, finally!
Video
Finally, a break in the active pattern
Video
Cloud Phenomenon: Storms sometimes bring uniquely shaped clouds
Video
ALL CLEAR: Enjoy this Friday and your weekend changes
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
SAFER AT HOME: Alabama Governor announces phased re-opening of economy
More states re-open, as lawmakers remain divided on the best road to economic recovery
Video
Support for mail-in voting rising amid pandemic, poll finds
Georgia’s Senate candidates split over state reopening
Video
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
SAFER AT HOME: Alabama Governor announces phased re-opening of economy
Doctor who recovered from coronavirus dies by suicide, police say
NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus numbers still rising, 24,551 statewide, 288 in Columbus
Troup County Sheriff’s Office has Virginia murder suspect in custody
Borbet closing Auburn manufacturing facility permanently, 250 employees impacted
Don't Miss
Michigan elementary school receives national honor for project with local animal shelter
Video
WATCH: President Trump to speak Tuesday about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program
Video
Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips
Amazon announces new Georgia facility with 800 new jobs
Michelle Obama documentary ‘Becoming’ to premiere on Netflix
$50,000 reward offered after Indianapolis mail carrier is killed
Video
Colorado man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day
Tweets by wrblnews3
