Chapter 6 — As Georgia, Alabama ease restrictions, those who work in Columbus hospitals say use ‘common sense’

As Alabama and Georgia move into the next phase of the COVID-19 crisis, those who have been caring for the sick in Columbus have their fingers crossed.

They have seen the worst of it, and don’t want to see it again.

“It’s important to remember that the disease is still going to be here,” said Dr. Brandon Dawson, Emergency Department medical director at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. “We are going to see it. It is not something that just disappears.”

And after more than a month of shelter in place restrictions, Dawson said people need to know what happens next as the restrictions helped to “flatten the curve.”

“Flattening the curve, basically, was an attempt not to overwhelm the health system by having everyone who has core morbidities or could become very ill from this come in at one time,” Dawson said.

As more people venture out of their homes where they have been sheltering in place, healthcare professionals are nervous — and optimistic, said Sarah Thornton, who has been a lead nurse in a COVID-19 unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional nurse

“I know people are ready to get back to their regular lives, but I hope they will take it slow and continue to practice social distancing,” she said.

And it comes down to common sense, said Jack Rodgers, interim director of emergency services at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

“I hope that people won’t take this as an open book to go do whatever they want to, that life is back to normal,” Rodgers said. “If that happens, this isn’t over and we will have to deal with this for a while longer. I am sure of that. But if people use common sense — and I still have not figured out how you can get a tattoo from six feet away. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Melinda Chase runs the lab at Piedmont Columbus Regional and she knows what she is going to do.

“For me and my family as long as we continue to see positive results in the community we will continue to practice social distancing and refrain from getting out in the public,” Chase said.

