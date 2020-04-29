Meet some of the individuals fighting on the front-lines against COVID-19

WRBL News 3 asked representatives from both large Columbus hospitals — Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis Emory Healthcare — to provide workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight for interviews.

Both of them did.

On April 24, News 3 reporter Chuck Williams and Chief Photographer Kevin Roble interviewed seven healthcare workers, four at St. Francis Emory and three at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Who we interviewed from the local hospitals:

Piedmont Columbus Regional

Melinda Chase

Jack Rodgers

Sarah Thornton

Melinda Chase who has 31 years experience working in laboratories. She has been microbiology supervisor at Piedmont Columbus Regional for 19 years.

Jack Rodgers is the interim director of emergency services at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A registered nurse, he has spent 15 years in emergency nursing and 28 as a paramedic. He has been at Piedmont Columbus for two years after working previously at St. Francis.

Sarah Thornton, a registered nurse for 12 years. She has worked at Piedmont Columbus for six years and is the nurse manager on 10-C, the hospital’s floor dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare

Dr. Brandon Dawson

Pat Ingram

Brittany Luther

Aleisha Thomason

Dr. Brandon Dawson is the medical director of the Emergency Department at St. Francis Hospital. He started his job on March 1. He came to St. Francis from Greenville, S.C., where he was medical director of Greenville County EMS and Fire. He graduated from medical school in 2011 and completed his emergency residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Pat Ingram is the manger of chaplain services at St. Francis. A New Jersey native, she has lived and worked in Columbus for 25 years. She started working at St. Francis in 2009 and was named manager of the department last year.

Brittany Luther is executive director of The Bradley Center. A native of Columbus, Luther has worked in the mental health field since 2000. She has worked at The Bradley Center since 2009.

Alesha Thomason is a Columbus native and graduate of Kendrick High School. She graduated from Albany State University last year with a nursing degree. She has been at St. Francis for about a year and is working on her master’s from Albany State.