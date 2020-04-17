John Krasinski to DJ a virtual prom

(CNN) – The class of 2020 are missing an iconic rite of passage: prom. But, a celebrity DJ is “stepping in” to give them a virtual night to remember.

“Office” star John Krasinski is getting back to his comedy roots, after his recent success with “Jack Ryan”.

He sent out a prom invitation on Instagram. It’s a TikTok video in which he asks 2020 high school seniors to join him for a virtual prom Friday night.

It alternates between him dressed up in a suit and wearing a stained t-shirt.

Krasinski jokes it shows how he wants to look for prom verses how he’ll probably appear.

Krasinski is calling the event the SGN prom. The name comes from a web series he’s using to cheer up people during the pandemic. It’s called “Some Good News.”

