“Just stay home, I want life to get back to normal,” COVID-19 survivor tells their story

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Gayle Marie Truitt describes her self as a lover of all things, as she prepared for her usual weekend, hanging out with her friends and going to church on Sunday, she developed a cough, which landed her in the West Georgia Medical Center.

“If you have a cough or a sniffle, and you are unsure if it’s COVID stay home! You can give it to someone who’s supposedly in good health and hurt them.” Truitt said, “Just stay home, I had no idea I was that sick.”

According to Truitt, her first sign of sickness was Friday, Feb.28. She described her cough as a mild one. She said COVID-19 did not cross her mind she thought it was a mild cold. She said as the days progressed the symptoms became more serve, she said on March 5 that’s when the symptoms worsen.

Truitt is in self-isolation until April 2. She told News 3 she can`t wait to spend time with her family.

