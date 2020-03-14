Kemp declares ‘public health emergency,’ as number of Georgia cases jumps by largest daily margin

Saying he is asking for “God’s wisdom every hour” in dealing with the growing Coronavirus crisis, Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp addressed the state Saturday morning from his Atlanta office.

Kemp declared an unprecedented public health emergency in the state.

There are now 64 reported cases, including one death in Georgia. The state’s COVD-19 cases increased by the largest daily margin since the Coronavirus outbreak began, Kemp announced.

That is up from 42 cases announced on Friday.

Most of the cases are in Cobb and Fulton counties. There have been no reported cases in Columbus or the 16-county West Central Health District.

The state has the capacity to test about 50 patients per day and that would be increasing next week, the governor said.

“This public health emergency is unprecedented in Georgia and I do not take it lightly,” the governor said in the five-minute speech.

Kemp said most of the cases were “mild and moderate … but the consequences to the elderly can be severe.”

He also called for social distancing.

“If they have not done so already, Georgians need to incorporate social distancing into their daily lives,” Kemp said.

Defined by the Cleveland Clinic website: “Social distancing involves avoiding large gatherings. If you have to be around people, keep 6 feet (2 meters) between you when possible.”

The link to Kemp’s address can be found here.