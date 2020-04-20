Kia Motors producing protective face shields at West Point, Ga. plant

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – Kia Motors will begin producing protective face shields at its West Point, Ga. manufacturing plant, with deliveries of donated gear going to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and other medical facilities.

Kia Motors announced that face shields were being produced and assembled by paid volunteers from KMMG.

The company said that initial donations of the face shields will be donated to facilities in at manufacturing plants in Georgia, Alabama, New York, and California as the country faces a nationwide shortage of Personal Protection Equipment.

In a release on the manufacturing, the company said that components and materials are being sourced from vendors such as Michigan-based 3-Dimensional Services Group, and that they have a monthly capacity of 200,000 units.

Measures have been taken to ensure safety for team members, including temperature scans, providing face masks and gloves, and staggering work stations.

“Giving back in meaningful ways is a key component of Kia Motors’ ‘Give It Everything’ strategy in the U.S. Our Accelerate the Good program identifies areas where Kia can make the biggest impact and we are proud to lend our manufacturing capabilities and talents to produce face shields that will protect America’s courageous healthcare workers,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America. “Kia is driven by an unstoppable spirit to take on and overcome challenges, and the world-class team members at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia have come together in support of those who are giving it everything on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

The release also said that face shield production is part of of Kia’s Accelerate the Good program. Other program initiatives include the company’s pledge to donate a total of $1 million to non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids and Family Promise.