Kroger announces new pharmacy hours to encourage less trips and reduced hours on Easter so employees can spend more time with family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All Kroger stores in Michigan will adjust pharmacy hours to encourage customers to reduce the number of shopping trips as well as use pick up and delivery services.



Starting Wednesday, April 8th, Kroger pharmacies will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday the pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The grocery store will also adjust hours on Easter Sunday so employees get to spend time with their families.



“Our associates continue to work hard each day, keeping shelves stocked and stores clean and sanitized,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “An adjustment in hours will provide our associates more time to rest and be with their families.”



The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., pickup orders will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the pharmacy will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Currently Kroger is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the first hour on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday set aside for people 60 or older, expectant mothers, first responders and those with compromised immune systems.